PDT Partners LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,650,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,304 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atlassian by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $123,951,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $259.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 324.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.32. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

