Aristeia Capital LLC Sells 137,538 Shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU)

Aristeia Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,538 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,363,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,740,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,826,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,375,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,150,000.

OTCMKTS:TEKKU opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

