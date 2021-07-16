Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,970,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,438,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000.

NASDAQ:GAMCU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

