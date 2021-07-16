Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,200 Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $952,000. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

