SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 320,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

SKYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $48.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.