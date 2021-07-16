QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,383 shares.The stock last traded at $86.25 and had previously closed at $86.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get QAD alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL owned approximately 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.