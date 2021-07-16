Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 3,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 494,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTTR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

