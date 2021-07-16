Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stake Boosted by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 138.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,952 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,100,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,734.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,708 shares of company stock valued at $8,475,112. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

