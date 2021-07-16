Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Up 3.8%

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares shot up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.74 and last traded at $73.68. 892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 128,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.81 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $196,509.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $506,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,059 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

