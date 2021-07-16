303,357 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 303,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hudson Executive Investment news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 5,000,000 shares of Hudson Executive Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HEC opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

About Hudson Executive Investment

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

