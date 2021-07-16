Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLL. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 582,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after buying an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ball by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $1,089,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

NYSE:BLL opened at $84.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

