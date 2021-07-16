EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $207.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $207.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

