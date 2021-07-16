Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report $60.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.03 billion and the highest is $64.84 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $32.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $274.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.04 billion to $354.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $254.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $232.98 billion to $265.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 556,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,106,000 after buying an additional 103,387 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 117,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

