MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Lessened by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

NYSE MSCI opened at $559.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.17. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $567.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,450. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

