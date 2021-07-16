Emmerson (LON:EML) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:EML opened at GBX 5.22 ($0.07) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.58. Emmerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The stock has a market cap of £43.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09.

In other Emmerson news, insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott bought 775,000 shares of Emmerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £38,750 ($50,627.12).

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

