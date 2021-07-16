CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $243.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

