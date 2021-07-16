Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,600 at Berenberg Bank

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

VCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victrex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,525 ($32.99).

VCT opened at GBX 2,650.33 ($34.63) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,509.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Also, insider Martin Court acquired 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

