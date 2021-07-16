Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $48.32 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 917,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,569 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $48,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $57.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of -380.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

In other news, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $333,055.00. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

