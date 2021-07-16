$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to post $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

VMW opened at $150.95 on Tuesday. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.37. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $400,466.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,550,304.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,368. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

