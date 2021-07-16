Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Given New GBX 935 Price Target at Barclays

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Electrocomponents to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

Shares of ECM stock opened at GBX 1,026 ($13.40) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 639.50 ($8.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,029.35. The firm has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

In related news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

