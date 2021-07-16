Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $12.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $15.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $19.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

MAR stock opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.44 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,365,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $354,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after acquiring an additional 126,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after acquiring an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

