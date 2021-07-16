CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.93 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.94.

