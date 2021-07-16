Gemini Dollar (GUSD) One Day Volume Hits $9.53 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $307.25 million and $9.53 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.10 or 0.00834474 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 309,317,235 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.