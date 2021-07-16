88mph (MPH) Price Hits $26.82 on Top Exchanges

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for about $26.82 or 0.00083478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded 20% lower against the dollar. 88mph has a market cap of $9.95 million and $179,933.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.10 or 0.00834474 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,322 coins and its circulating supply is 370,965 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

