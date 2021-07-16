ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $253.81

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $253.81 and last traded at $253.22, with a volume of 3130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.88.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,354. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

