Traders Purchase High Volume of Cortexyme Call Options (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,372 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,182% compared to the average daily volume of 185 call options.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,430 in the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.76. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.