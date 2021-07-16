Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MILN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. 26,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,445. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.69. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $44.02.



