Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up 1.3% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,736,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.36. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.