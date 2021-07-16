Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 888 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $343.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.88.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.