Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,496 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.51. 176,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,051,224. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.