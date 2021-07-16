Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 3,318 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

BIPC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,247. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $80.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.