Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LFT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,855. The company has a current ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

