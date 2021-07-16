Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) Short Interest Down 95.6% in June

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the June 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDAC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,412. Peridot Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.05.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

