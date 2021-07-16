Short Interest in USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Declines By 96.0%

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:USAQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.89. 2,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,711. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70. USA Equities has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.00.
USA Equities Company Profile
