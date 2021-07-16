Short Interest in USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Declines By 96.0%

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USAQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.89. 2,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,711. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70. USA Equities has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

USA Equities Company Profile

USA Equities Corp. focuses on healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It intends to develop digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care, and preventive medicines. The company also provides QHSLab, a cloud based medical office and mobile patient education solution; and distributes AllergiEnd, an allergy diagnostic and allergen immunotherapy system, and related components to non-allergy specialist physicians.

