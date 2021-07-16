Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,543 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,290% compared to the average daily volume of 183 call options.

RLMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.19. 66 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,808. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

