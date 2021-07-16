View Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSYM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

View Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSYM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,694,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VSYM stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 12,824,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,549,688. View Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get View Systems alerts:

About View Systems

View Systems, Inc develops, produces, and markets computer software and hardware systems for security and surveillance applications in the United States. The company offers concealed weapons detector, which uses data sensing technology to pinpoint the location, size, and number of concealed weapons under the ViewScan and Secure Scan names; and Viewmaxx digital video systems.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for View Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.