Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.96.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $144.81 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,771 shares of company stock worth $15,250,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

