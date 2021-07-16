Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) One Day Volume Tops $151,302.00

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $667,102.64 and $151,302.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00049101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.15 or 0.00837690 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

