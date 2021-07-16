Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 49,171 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.22. 3,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,682. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.