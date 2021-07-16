Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Up 3.3%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.79. 18,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,836,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $651.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.