Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Director Robert Mcallister Buys 400,000 Shares of Stock

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Director Robert Mcallister purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

Shares of Enertopia stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 669,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07. Enertopia Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Get Enertopia alerts:

About Enertopia

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.