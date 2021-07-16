Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $92.33 and last traded at $92.36. 640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 276,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

