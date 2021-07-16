NIX Trading 8.8% Lower This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $55,400.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,057.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,924.00 or 0.06001762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.57 or 0.01399288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.00387965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00132874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00613891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.00397479 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00299803 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

