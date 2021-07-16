Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Declines By 66.7%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIZ. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of PIZ stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.49. 17,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,638. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

