Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STWRY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of STWRY stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.59. 508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

