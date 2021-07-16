Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

NVMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.32. 214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,733. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 668.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

