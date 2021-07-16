IRISnet Market Capitalization Tops $77.27 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0736 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $77.27 million and approximately $16.28 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00039937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00107803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00146896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,964.28 or 1.00257870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003120 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,028,029,026 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,105,925 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

