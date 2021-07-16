JustBet (WINR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,498.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $16,498.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00039937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00107803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00146896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,964.28 or 1.00257870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003120 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

