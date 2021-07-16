EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. EPR Properties posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

EPR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.79. 6,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,854. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $23,925,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in EPR Properties by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

