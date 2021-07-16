Realio Network Price Tops $1.14 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003591 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $7.52 million and $286,749.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00039937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00107803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00146896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,964.28 or 1.00257870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.